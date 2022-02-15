Ternium S.A.: Ternium Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Ternium's steel shipments in 2021 were 12.1 million tons, up 705,000 tons compared to shipment levels in 2020 reflecting the ramp-up of Ternium's new facilities in Colombia and Mexico, and a recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on economic activity and steel demand in 2020.

Shipments in Mexico increased 11% year-over-year in 2021, mainly due to higher activity levels in the export-led industrial sector. In the Southern Region, shipments increased 30% year-over-year in 2021 on higher durable goods consumption and increased activity in the construction sector. In the Other Markets region, shipments decreased 14% year-over-year, reflecting lower slab shipments to third parties partially offset by higher finished steel shipments. Revenue per ton reached $1,309 in 2021, the highest on record, increasing $561 compared to revenue per ton in 2020, on higher steel prices in all of Ternium's markets.

Operating income amounted to $5.3 billion in 2021, the highest on record, with EBITDA of $5.9 billion. EBITDA per ton reached $485.9 in 2021, increasing $351.7 year-over-year on higher steel prices partially offset by higher costs of raw materials and purchased slabs. The company's net income in 2021 was $4.4 billion.

Summary of Fourth Quarter of 2021 Results



4Q21 3Q21 4Q202

Steel Shipments (tons) 2,827,000 3,071,000 -8 % 3,067,000 -8 % Iron Ore Shipments (tons) 1,019,000 850,000 20 % 943,000 8 % Net Sales ($ million) 4,329.7 4,592.0 -6 % 2,579.7 68 % Operating Income ($ million) 1,358.5 1,735.4 -22 % 871.3 56 % EBITDA ($ million) 1,504.7 1,880.6 -20 % 645.2 133 % EBITDA Margin (% of net sales) 35 % 41 % 25 % EBITDA per Ton ($) 532.3 612.4 210.3 Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies ($ million) 98.7 84.4 57.9 Income Tax Result ($ million) (342.4 ) (486.0 ) (9.0 ) Net Result ($ million) 1,135.8 1,366.4 864.7 Equity Holders' Net Result ($ million) 998.0 1,202.1 794.5 Earnings per ADS ($)1 5.08 6.12 4.05



EBITDA of $1.5 billion on steel shipments of 2.8 million tons, with EBITDA margin of 35% and EBITDA per ton of $532.3.

Equity holders' net income of $1.0 billion, equivalent to earnings per ADS of $5.08.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $1.1 billion, including a working capital increase of $158.3 million.

Free cash flow of $1.0 billion after capital expenditures of $121.9 million.

Ternium's shipments in the fourth quarter 2021 were 2.8 million tons, down 8% sequentially mainly as a result of lower steel shipments in Mexico partially offset by higher steel volumes in the Other Markets region. Shipments in Mexico decreased 17% sequentially in the fourth quarter, reflecting an increase in inventories in the value chain due to higher steel imports, a persistent scarcity of semiconductors for vehicle manufacturing and year-end seasonality. Shipments in the Other Markets region increased 8% sequentially due to higher finished steel shipments, partially offset by lower slab shipments to third parties. On an year-over-year basis, shipments in the fourth quarter 2021 were down 8% mainly due to decreased volumes in the Mexican market.

Revenue per ton reached $1,505 in the fourth quarter 2021, increasing 2% sequentially. Revenue per ton increased 2% in Mexico, as higher contract prices were partially offset by lower spot steel prices, 2% in the Southern Region and 5% in the Other Markets region, as a better product mix was partially offset by lower steel prices. On an year-over-year basis, revenue per ton increased $680 in the fourth quarter, reflecting higher steel prices in all of Ternium's steel markets.

Operating income amounted to $1.4 billion in the fourth quarter 2021, with EBITDA of $1.5 billion. EBITDA per ton was $532.3, down $80.1 from record-high EBITDA per ton in the previous quarter mainly reflecting higher costs of purchased slabs and raw materials, partially offset by higher realized steel prices. On an year-over-year basis, EBITDA per ton increased $322.0 in the fourth quarter mainly as a result of higher realized steel prices partially offset by higher costs of purchased slabs and raw materials. The company's net income in the fourth quarter 2021 was $1.1 billion.

Annual Dividend Proposal

Ternium's board of directors proposed that an annual dividend of $0.26 per share ($2.60 per ADS), or $510.4 million in the aggregate, be approved at the company's annual general shareholders' meeting, which is scheduled to be held on May 3, 2022. This dividend proposal reflects the significant improvement in the company's financial performance in 2021, the strength of its balance sheet and its positive prospects for cash generation in the year to come.

The annual dividend would include the interim dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.80 per ADS), or $157.0 million, paid in November 2021. If the board of directors' proposal is approved at the shareholders' meeting, a net dividend of $0.18 per share ($1.80 per ADS), or $353.4 million in the aggregate, will be paid on May 11, 2022, with record-date on May 6, 2022.

Outlook

Following an outstanding 2021, during which Ternium achieved record profitability and successfully completed its capacity expansion program, the company expects to deliver solid performance in 2022, despite a business environment with gradually normalizing steel prices and margins, supported by the ongoing ramp-up of the new hot-rolling mill in its Pesquería facility.

In the USMCA region, supply chain disruptions continue to affect several manufacturing industries' input procurement. For the automotive industry specifically, ongoing semiconductor scarcity is causing low unit inventory levels and significant pent-up demand. During 2022, Ternium anticipates this situation to gradually adjust and drive increased apparent steel demand in the region that, coupled with a decrease in steel imports, should cause declining steel prices to stabilize during the first half of the year.

In Argentina, shipments remained at relatively stable levels during 2021, and the company expects this to continue in the first quarter, driven by healthy activity in the construction, agribusiness and automotive industries. The outlook for the Argentine market in 2022, however, remains significantly uncertain, given the unstable macroeconomic variables that persist in the country.

Ternium expects a sequential decrease in EBITDA in the first quarter of 2022, primarily resulting from lower margins, partially offset by higher shipments in the USMCA region.

Analysis of 2021 Results

Net sales in 2021 were $16.1 billion, 84% higher than net sales in 2020. The following table outlines Ternium's consolidated net sales for 2021 and 2020: