

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar shed ground against most of its major rivals on Tuesday as easing concerns over Russia-Ukraine tensions dimmed the currency's safe-haven appeal a bit.



Geopolitical worries have eased a bit following news Russia is pulling back some troops from the Ukrainian border.



Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said units from Russia's southern and western military districts, which border Ukraine, have already begun returning to their bases after completing combat training.



The news has helped ease concerns about a Russian invasion of Ukraine.



In economic news, data from the Labor Department showed U.S. producer prices jumped by much more than expected in the month of January. The producer price index for the final demand surged up by 1% in Jsanuary after rising by an upwardly revised 0.4% in December, the data said.



Economists had expected producer prices to increase by 0.5% compared to the 0.2% uptick originally reported for the previous month.



The Labor Department said the annual rate of producer price growth slowed to 9.7% in January from 9.8% in December. Economists had expected the yearly growth to slow to 9.1%.



The annual rate of growth in core producer prices also decelerated to 6.9% in January from 7% in December.



The dollar index dropped to 95.96, losing more than 0.4% from the previous close.



Against the Euro, the dollar weakened to $1.1359 from $1.1307.



The dollar is trading at $1.3540 against Pound Sterling, after having firmed to $1.3487 in early New York session.



The dollar is fetching 115.62 yen a unit, marginally up from 115.54 yen on Monday evening.



Against the Aussie, the dollar at $0.7151, dropping from $0.7127.



The Swiss franc is at CHF 0.9253 against the dollar, up marginally from CHF 0.9246, while the Loonie is marginally up at C$1.2720, gaining from C$1.2730 a dollar.







