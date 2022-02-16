

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Santos Ltd. (STOSF.PK, SSLTY.PK, STO.AX) reported that its underlying profit for fiscal year 2021 climbed to US$946 million from last year's US$287 million. The results reflected significantly higher oil and LNG prices due to the recovery in global energy demand combined with supply constraints across the industry due to lower capital investment through the pandemic, and three weeks contribution from the Oil Search assets.



Net profit after tax was US$658 million compared to a loss of US$357 million in the previous year.



Product sales revenue was US$4.71 billion up from US$3.39 billion in the prior year.



The company said its board has resolved to pay a final dividend of US8.5 cents per share, 70 per cent higher than the previous final dividend.



The company expects 2022 production to increase to a range of 100 to 110 million barrels of oil equivalent or mmboe primarily due to higher production from PNG following the Oil Search merger. It expects to be offset by a lower share of Bayu-Undan production, which is expected to be about 10 mmboe less than 2021, due to a lower average working interest following the 25 per cent sell-down to SK E&S in 2021, lower gross production as the field approaches end of field life and lower net entitlement under the Production Sharing Contract due to higher forecast LNG prices.



The company projects sales volumes in 2022 to be in the range of 110 to 120 mmboe.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SANTOS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de