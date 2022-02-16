

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - California-based Bottoms R US Inc, d/b/a Esme is recalling children's sleepwear garments due to violation of federal flammability standards and burn risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves about 3,600 units of sleepwear garments in four different styles, such as bunny, cherry, unicorn and shimmer sweets prints. The garments are made of modal, cotton and spandex, and sold in sizes 12 months to 14 years.



The recall children's sleepwear has the style number beginning with SF9 and a cut number of 1812, 2730, 7082 or 7104 printed on a label behind the garment's size and care labeling.



The garments were manufactured in United States and sold online at www.esmewear.com and children's boutiques nationwide from May 2021 through August 2021 for between $45 and $65.



According to the agency, the recalled children's sleepwear garments fail to meet the flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.



However, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to the recalled products to date.



Consumers are urged to immediately take the recalled sleepwear garments away from children, and contact the firm for a free replacement garment or a full refund.



In similar recalls for violation of federal flammability standards and burn risk, China's BAOPTEIL in early February called back about 3,800 units of children's robes sold exclusively on Amazon.com.



Chinese retailer HulovoX in mid January called back about 3,500 units of children's robes and Harriman, New York - based Mark of Fifth Avenue in December last year recalled about 10,000 units of Star Art in Linen-branded children's robes.







