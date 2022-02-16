- (PLX AI) - FDJ FY EBITDA EUR 522 million vs. estimate EUR 496 million.
- • FY revenue EUR 2,300 million vs. estimate EUR 2,217 million
- • 2022 targets: revenue growth of nearly 5% and EBITDA margin above 23.5%
- • Upward revision of the 2025 targets set at the time of the IPO: Average annual revenue growth of between 4% and 5% from 2021 to 2025
- • A doubling of the share of online stakes compared with 2020 to over 20% of total stakes; EBITDA margin above 25%
- • Payout ratio between 80% and 90% of net profit from 2022
