- (PLX AI) - Stillfront Q4 revenue SEK 1,442 million vs. estimate SEK 1,430 million.
- • Q4 adjusted EBIT SEK 460 million vs. estimate SEK 313 million
- • Q4 net income SEK 169 million
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|3,260
|3,338
|07:20
|3,250
|3,280
|17.02.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|Mi
|Stillfront Group AB (publ) GAAP EPS of SEK0.44, revenue of SEK1.44B
|Mi
|Stillfront Share Price Drop Is Good Buying Opportunity, Carnegie Says
|(PLX AI) - Stillfront fell 4.5% despite earnings beating estimates on just about everything except organic growth, and analysts at Carnegie say it's a good buying opportunity. • Stillfront Q4 revenue...
|Mi
|Stillfront Q4 Adjusted EBITDA SEK 556 Million vs. Estimate SEK 536 Million
|20.01.
|Nexon selling stake in 6Waves to Stillfront for $93m
|20.01.
|NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Stillfront due to rights issue (05/22)
|The following information is based on a press release from Stillfront Group
(Stillfront) published on January 19, 2022.
The Board of Directors of Stillfront has proposed that the Extraordinary
General...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|STILLFRONT GROUP AB
|3,295
|+0,92 %