- (PLX AI) - Nexans FY revenue EUR 7,374 million.
- • FY organic growth 8.3%
- • FY net income EUR 164 million
- • Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 500-540 million
|Nexans: S&P Global Ratings upgrades Nexans to BB+
|Nexans FY EBITDA EUR 463 Million
|Nexans: Successful Turnaround. Powering Ahead to Full-Fledged Electrification Pure Player.
|Nexans goes greener with gas switch for high-voltage cables
|AFRY main engineering partner in the expansion of Nexans factory in Norway
|NEXANS SA
|83,50
|+0,36 %