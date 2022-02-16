- (PLX AI) - Aktia Bank Q4 net interest income EUR 24.1 million.
- • Q4 net commission income EUR 33.7 million
- • Q4 CET1 capital ratio 11.2%
|Aktia Bank Q4 EPS EUR 0.23
|Mo
|Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: AKTIA BANK OYJ: DIRECTED ISSUE
|EXCHANGE NOTICE, 2/14/2022 3:58:30 AM SHARES
AKTIA BANK OYJ: DIRECTED ISSUE
A total of 75,000 shares will be traded as old shares as of 2/15/2022 12:00:00
AM.
Identifiers of Aktia Bank Oyj's share:
Trading...
|08.02.
|Aktia Bank Plc: Aktia's Financial Statement Release 2021 will be published on Wednesday 16 February 2022 at 8.00 a.m.
|Aktia Bank PlcPress release8 February 2022 at 2.00 p.m.
Aktia's
Financial Statement Release 2021 will be published on Wednesday
16 February 2022 at 8.00 a.m.
Aktia's Financial Statement...
|02.02.
|Aktia Bank Plc: The arrangement between Aktia and Alexander Corporate Finance has been completed
|Aktia Bank PlcPress Release2 February 2022 at 2.00 p.m.
The arrangement between Aktia and Alexander Corporate Finance has been completed
Aktia Bank Plc and the investment bank Alexander Corporate...
|31.01.
|Aktia Bank Plc: Aktia's chief economist: Does the pandemic bring new opportunities for property investors?
|According to Lasse Corin, Aktia's Chief Economist, the housing rental market in Finland has gone through exceptional changes during the pandemic.
The increase in the rents of one-room flats in...
