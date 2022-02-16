- (PLX AI) - Amadeus FiRe FY revenue EUR 372.4 million vs. estimate EUR 370 million.
- • FY EBITA EUR 66.5 million vs. estimate EUR 66.1 million
- • Says Q4 showed a successful performance in both the personnel services segment and the training segment
- • In the personnel services segment, the dynamic development that had already begun towards the end of the previous year continued through the entire year 2021
- • The segment result exceeds 2020 by 71.2 percent and 2019 by 37.2 percent
