GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.02.2022 | 07:17
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLEX LNG: Flex LNG - Fourth Quarter 2021 Presentation


February 16, 2021 - Hamilton, Bermuda

Fourth Quarter 2021 Result Presentation
Please find enclosed the presentation of Flex LNG Ltd.'s fourth quarter 2021 results which will be presented in a webcast and conference call at 15:00 CET (9:00 a.m. EST) today, Wednesday February 16, 2022.

The presentation is also available on our website https://www.flexlng.com/category/presentations/

Attend by Webcast:
Use to the follow link prior to the webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/42dfa2a2

Attend by Conference Call:

Applicable dial-in telephone numbers are as follows:

Norway: +47 21 56 30 15
United Kingdom: +44 (0) 2071 928 338
United Kingdom, local: 08444 819 752
United States: +1 646 741 3167
United States (toll free): +1 877 870 9135

Confirmation Code: 3025688

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded on www.flexlng.comand replay details will also be available at this website.

For further information, please contact:
Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: IR@flexlng.com

Attachment

  • Flex LNG - Q4 2021 Presentation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a0e0e0b4-2703-4d83-9ff6-20b9c4b24ea5)

