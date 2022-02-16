DJ Amadeus FiRe AG: Preliminary figures for fiscal year 2021

Press release Preliminary figures for fiscal year 2021 Frankfurt/Main, February 16, 2022 - Based on preliminary figures for the 2021 financial year, the Amadeus FiRe Group increased its consolidated group revenue for the financial year by 32.9 percent to EUR 372.4 million (previous year: EUR 280.2 million; 2019: EUR 233.1 million). In the personnel services segment, turnover improved to EUR 243.8 million, up 28.0 percent on the previous year and a noticeable 17.7 percent on 2019. The increase in the training segment was 43.5 percent to EUR 128.6 million (previous year: EUR 89.7 million). GFN's revenue of EUR 27.5 million is included for the full year for the first time, compared with EUR 6.0 million in the previous year, where only the fourth quarter was consolidated. The Amadeus FiRe Group achieved preliminary operating EBITA (earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation of goodwill and purchase price allocation) of EUR 66.5 million (previous year: EUR 41.1 million; 2019: EUR 38.7 million). As a result, operating EBITA increased by 61.8 percent compared to the previous year and 71.6 percent compared to 2019. The operating EBITA margin increased to 17.8 percent after 14.7 percent in the previous year affected by Corona pandemic and 16.6 percent in 2019.

As expected, the fourth quarter showed a successful performance in both the personnel services segment and the training segment. In the personnel services segment, the dynamic development that had already begun towards the end of the previous year continued through the entire year 2021. The segment result exceeds 2020 by 71.2 percent and 2019 by 37.2 percent.

Organically, the training segment result climbed 41.2 percent compared to 2020. Although the overall development was positive, the distortions resulting from the Corona pandemic were still noticeable in 2021, especially in the second half of the year.

The final figures for the 2021 financial year will be announced at a press conference / analyst event on 22 March 2022.

