DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
On 15 February 2022, Linde plc filed a form 3/A report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the Linde plc website at https://t1p.de/1cs4.
