

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - SAP (SAP) and the management and technology consultancy BearingPoint said that they have partnered on carbon and environmental footprint solutions.



The companies will collaborate to advance the design and development of a leading-edge solution for customers to help them reach zero emissions.



The SAP Product Footprint Management solution supports data gathering and calculations to help realize end-to-end carbon and environmental footprinting. The SAP solution is fully integrated with SAP S/4HANA and the intelligent enterprise architecture, but also connects with other data sources.







