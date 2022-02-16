- (PLX AI) - FLSmidth Q4 EBITA DKK 338 million.
- • Q4 orders DKK 5,084 million
- • Outlook FY revenue DKK 17,500-19,000 million vs. consensus DKK 19,400 million
- • Outlook FY EBITA margin 6-7%
- • Says outlook for the mining industry remains positive driven by global economic development and increased demand for minerals required for the green transition
- • Says short-term outlook for the cement industry remains impacted by overcapacity and slow recovery
- • Mid-term recovery expected in the cement industry driven by increased demand for sustainability solutions, FLS says
