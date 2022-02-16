Sun here we come: Vrbo reveals the international holiday hotspots in 2022, as 80%* of UK travellers are confident they'll be able to go on holiday this year

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite another challenging year for travel, families in the UK are feeling confident that they will be able to take a long-awaited trip once again in 2022 to some of their favourite sunny, beach destinations.

The latest research from Vrbo, a global expert in family holiday rentals, has revealed as part of the third edition of its annual Family Holiday Insider report, that many Brits are showing interest in getting back to travelling this year, with 8 in 10 UK families expressing their confidence in their ability to get away, with over a third (36%) already planning a European summer break and over a quarter (28%) an international one.

With almost half (45%) of families surveyed saying they want to head to the beach on their main family holiday this year, it's hardly a surprise to see the top 10 destinations that have seen the highest interest in searches are made up of popular European beach destinations. The data revealed Brits pent up desire for sun, sea and sand for their holidays this summer, with many looking at resorts along the 'Mediterranean corridor' as an option for a beach trip away with the family, with interest in city breaks at just 14% and countryside/rural trips down at 11%.

The Balearic Islands** came in at the top spot for the destination with the highest interest for Brits this summer. Those looking to head to the sandy beaches of the Algarve in the Faro district, the second destination on the list receiving the highest interest to spend a trip this summer, will be pleased to hear availability of vacation rentals on Vrbo is currently around 55%***, as it is for Dordogne in France, whilst holidaymakers exploring the idea of a family trip to Las Palmas will still be able to search for a perfect holiday escape, from the 65% availability of rentals on Vrbo.

Data from Vrbo also identified some of the most popular hotspots for international holidays for the summer months in 2022, after seeing searches for some destinations increase by almost four times on average, year on year. Topping the list of newest international hotspot destinations**** is Barcelona in Spain. Keeping to the Mediterranean theme and Brits desire for beach destinations, Malta came in second place, with Dubrovnik, Croatia, known for its stunning Adriatic coastline, coming in third. Also in the top 10 were two US destinations, with the popular family resorts of Orlando and Kissimmee attracting a number of Brits, now that borders have re-opened.

For those looking to take a trip this summer, holidaymakers will be pleased to hear there is still plenty of availability in some of the most searched destinations by Brits. In Barcelona around 65% of the vacation rentals available on Vrbo are still free in the summer months to book, which is the same story for port city of Santa Cruz, Tenerife. With countless beautiful bays, in Istria, Croatia availability is around 55%, so families will be sure to find what they're looking for when booking a trip away to the Adriatic coast.

TOP 10 INTERNATIONAL DESTINATIONS WITH THE HIGHEST INTEREST FOR BRITS FOR SUMMER 2022**

1.Balearic Islands, Spain

2.Faro district, Portugal

3.Malaga province, Spain

4.Alicante province, Spain

5.Ionian Islands, Greece

6.Cyprus

7.Las Palmas, Canary Islands, Spain

8.South Aegean, Greece

9.Dordogne, France

10.Kissimmee, US

Marwan Badran, VP of Expedia Group Retail Markets EMEA commented, "With such a high level of confidence to travel again according to the latest searches made by British holidaymakers on Vrbo, there is clear desire to travel again, particularly to international summer destinations, where British families are familiar with and used to go to, prior to the pandemic".

Booking with confidence

To help give holidaymakers that extra boost of confidence when packing their bags and dusting off their passports, 4 in 10 families feel that holiday companies and property owners should offer more flexible cancellation policies.

With almost a third (31%) saying that high vaccination rates in both the UK and abroad would give them added assurance and extra confidence to plan a family holiday in 2022, the demand for travel further afield is reflecting a more confident travel landscape.

Over a quarter (26%) of those surveyed stated that getting a third booster vaccination would make them feel more at ease to travel, whilst 23% of respondents also expressed a desire to have their younger children vaccinated. 23% of Brits claimed they feel used to the 'new normal' of travelling during the pandemic and confident to do so in 2022, meaning the 'new-normal' is becoming just 'normal'.

Is this the end of the staycation?

With more Brits feeling confident about travelling further afield, what does this mean for holidays in the UK? Vrbo's research suggests that the staycation is still very much here to stay, with nearly half (47%) of UK families intending to take a summer break in the UK in 2022 and nearly three quarters (72%) of families choosing destinations within driving distance of their home as their first choice.

When looking at the most in demand weeks of the year for summer holiday travel between the end of July and beginning of August, early bird Brits have already been busy booking! Some of the most popular destinations are already booked up, with low availability in popular tourist hotspots such as Cornwall, Norfolk and Gwynedd, Caernarfonshire, where only 40% of Vrbo rentals remain available to book during this period.

Marwan Badran, VP of Expedia Group Retail Markets EMEA says "Holidays have become even more precious during these difficult times. They are not just about the excitement of travelling to new places - they are also valued as an opportunity to spend quality time with family and friends, have a break from everyday life and to strengthen bonds. And when travelling in Vrbo holiday rentals, who you're with matters just as much as where you go".

Research methodology:

*Unless stated differently, the data is based on an online survey, conducted by Atomik Research among 2,006 parents in the UK with children 15 years old and under who had travelled as a family in the past 5 years. The research fieldwork took place on 15th -20th December 2021. Atomik Research is an independent creative market research agency that employs MRS-certified researchers and abides to MRS code.

**Based on Vrbo data for international destinations with the highest interest from the Brits for summer 2022 (based on 1 Dec 2021 - 31 Jan 2022, as of 1.02.22)

***Based on Vrbo's latest availability data (7th February 2022) for international destinations (stays in July-August 2022) and domestic destinations (stays between 24 Jul- 6 Aug).

**** Based on Vrbo YoY change data for international destinations with the highest interest from Brits (based on 1 Dec 2021 - 31 Jan 2022, as of 1.02.22, based on more than 500 searches).

*****Based on Vrbo data for domestic destinations with highest interest from Brits for summer 2022 (based on 1 Dec 2021 - 31 Jan 2022, as of 1.02.22).

TOP 10 NEWEST INTERNATIONAL HOTSPOT DESTINATIONS****

1.Barcelona, Spain

2.Malta

3. Dubrovnik, Croatia

4.Naples, Italy

5.Lisbon, Portugal

6.Orlando, US

7. Finistere, France

8. Tarragona, Spain

9.Kissimmee, US

10. Sassari, Italy

TOP 10 DOMESTIC DESTINATIONS WITH THE HIGHEST INTEREST FOR BRITS FOR SUMMER 2022*****

1.Cornwall

2.Devon

3.Norfolk

4.North Yorkshire

5.Dorset

6.Cumbria

7. Highland, Caithness

8.Pembrokeshire

9.Northumberland

10. Gwynedd, Caernarfonshire

