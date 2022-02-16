A weekend fire caused by a lithium-ion home battery system in Adelaide, Australia, has prompted the authorities to urge solar and battery owners to be vigilant about system maintenance.From pv magazine Australia A recent fire that badly damaged a home in Adelaide, Australia, was reportedly caused by a home battery system. The incident has once again put the spotlight on safety issues surrounding lithium-ion battery technology. Stuart Dawes, the northern operations commander for the South Australian Metropolitan Fire Service, has described lithium-ion battery storage systems as an "emerging hazard ...

