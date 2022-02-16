Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces that it received notification of the following transactions by Kings Chapel International Limited, a Person Closely Associated ("PCA") with Mr. Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

On 11 February 2022, Kings Chapel International Limited, sold 700,000 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at an average approximate price of 144.00p per share, as part of a further rebalancing of its investment portfolio.

Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Treger and persons closely associated with him is 2,174,951 Shares, representing 1.02% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

The transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Directors' Share Dealings - Further information

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU)[1], provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.