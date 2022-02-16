- (PLX AI) - Concentric Q4 sales SEK 695 million vs. estimate SEK 696 million.
- • Q4 net income SEK 90 million
- • Q4 adjusted EPS SEK 2.36
Concentric Q4 EBIT SEK 87 Million vs. Estimate SEK 124 Million
