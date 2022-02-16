- (PLX AI) - Raketech Q4 revenue EUR 11.8 million vs. estimate EUR 12 million.
- • Q4 EBITDA EUR 5.4 million
|08:32
|Raketech: Q4 2021: Revenues at an All-Time High as Sport Revenues More than Double
|TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MT / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Raketech (STO:RAKE)QUOTE FROM OSKAR MÜHLBACH, CEO "The fourth and final quarter of 2021 was a strong quarter for Raketech, and I am happy...
|08:10
|Raketech Q4 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 5.4 Million vs. Estimate EUR 6 Million
|08.02.
|Invitation to Raketech's Year-End Report 2021 Conference Call
|TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / February 08, 2022 / Raketech (STO:RAKE)Raketech, the iGaming performance marketing partner, will publish its year-end 2021 report on February 16, 2022 at...
|21.01.
|BetMakers Tech, Codere, Raketech See New Appointments This Week
|19.01.
|Raketech recruits Hills and Parsons as new MDs overseeing Malta and US operations
