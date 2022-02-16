- (PLX AI) - EDPR FY revenue EUR 1,758 million vs. estimate EUR 1,817 million.
- • FY EBITDA EUR 1,760 million vs. estimate EUR 1,611 million
- • FY net income EUR 655 million
- • Dividend EUR 0.09 per share
- • EDPR had, by Dec-21, a portfolio of operating assets of 13.6 GW, with 9 years of avg. age, of which 12.5 GW fully consolidated and 1.1 GW equity consolidated (Spain, Portugal, US and Offshore)
- • EDPR added a total of 2,584 MW of wind and solar capacity
- • As of Dec-21, EDPR had 1.8 GW of capacity under construction, of which 1,592 MW of wind onshore and 232 MW of solar
EDP RENOVAVEIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de