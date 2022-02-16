- (PLX AI) - Golden Ocean Q4 net income USD 203.8 million vs. estimate USD 176 million.
- • Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 243.5 million vs. estimate USD 216 million
|Golden Ocean raises dividend by ~6% to $0.90/share
|Golden Ocean Q4 EPS USD 1.02 vs. Estimate USD 0.85
|Golden Ocean GAAP EPS of $1.01 beats by $0.17, revenue of $381.8M beats by $84.27M
|Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
|Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL / OSE: GOGL) (the "Company" or "Golden Ocean"), the world's leading owner of large size dry bulk vessels, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter...
