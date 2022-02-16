

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide SA (AIQUY.PK) on Wednesday said its group revenue for fiscal 2021 increased 8.2% year-on-year to 23.335 billion euros, driven by increased energy prices.



Net profit (Group share) for the year increased 5.6% to 2.572 billion euros from last year.



Net profit recurring (Group share) grew 9.9% year-over-year at 2.572 billion euros.



Earnings per share also increased 5.5% to 5.45.



Air Liquide said, a dividend of 2.90 euros per share, a 5.5% increase from he previous year, will be proposed at the General Meeting on May 4, to be paid on May 18, to shareholders of record on May 16.



Additionally, a free shares attribution, on the basis of one free share for every 10 shares held, as well as the application of a loyalty bonus, are planned for June 2022, the company added.



Looking forward, Benoît Potier, Chairman and CEO of Air Liquide, commented, 'In 2022, assuming no significant economic disruption, Air Liquide is confident in its ability to further increase its operating margin and to deliver recurring net profit growth, at constant exchange rates.'







