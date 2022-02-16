

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for January. Consumer price inflation is forecast to remain unchanged at 5.4 percent in January.



Ahead of the data, the pound firmed against its major counterparts.



The pound was worth 156.74 against the yen, 1.2540 against the franc, 1.3554 against the greenback and 0.8382 against the euro at 1:55 am ET.







