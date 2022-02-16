- (PLX AI) - Swedish Match Q4 revenue SEK 4,751 million vs. estimate SEK 4,700 million.
- • Q4 net income SEK 1,457 million vs. estimate SEK 1,411 million
- • Q4 EPS SEK 0.94 vs. estimate SEK 0.91
- • Swedish Match 2022 capex similar to 2021
- • Swedish Match intends to complete US cigar separation earliest in H2
- • Swedish Match says transaction related costs will adversely impact Group operating profit in 2022
- • Swedish Match says remains committed to returning cash not needed in operations to shareholders
