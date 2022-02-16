Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.02.2022
Ruhe vor dem Börsensturm! „Tag X“ muss heftige Neubewertung auslösen!
WKN: A2QBQA ISIN: US22041X1028 
PR Newswire
16.02.2022 | 00:38
86 Leser
Old National Bancorp Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Urban Edge Properties & Corsair Gaming to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Old National Bancorp (NASD:ONB) will replace Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) in the S&P MidCap 400, Urban Edge Properties will replace Old National Bancorp in the S&P SmallCap 600, and Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASD:CRSR) will replace First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASD:FMBI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, February 18. Old National Bancorp is acquiring First Midwest Bancorp in a transaction expected to be completed on or about February 16.  Post-merger, Old National Bancorp will be more representative of the mid-cap market space. Urban Edge Properties is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

February 18, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Old National Bancorp

ONB

Financials


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Urban Edge Properties

UE

Real Estate


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Urban Edge Properties

UE

Real Estate


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Corsair Gaming

CRSR

Information
Technology


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Old National Bancorp

ONB

Financials


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

First Midwest Bancorp

FMBI

Financials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Media Inquiries

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2022 PR Newswire
