

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK consumer price inflation accelerated at the fastest pace in nearly 30 years in January, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday.



Consumer price inflation rose slightly to 5.5 percent in January from 5.4 percent in December. The rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 5.4 percent.



This was the highest inflation rate in the National Statistic series, which began in January 1997, and it was last higher in the historical modeled series in March 1992, when it stood at 7.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent, in contrast to the 0.5 percent rise in December. Prices were expected to drop 0.2 percent.



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, advanced to 4.4 percent from 4.2 percent in the previous month. Economists had forecast an annual rate of 4.3 percent.



Another report from ONS showed that factory gate price inflation increased to 9.9 percent in January from 9.3 percent in December, while the rate was forecast to ease to 9.1 percent.



Meanwhile, input price inflation slowed to 13.6 percent from 13.8 percent a month ago. The rate was forecast to drop more markedly to 13.1 percent.



On month, output prices were up 1.2 percent, which was bigger than the 0.3 percent rise in December and economists' forecast of +0.6 percent.



Month-on-month, input prices gained 0.9 percent, in line with expectations, following a 0.1 percent rise in December.







