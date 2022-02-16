Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2022) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTC: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency payments company, is pleased to announce the continued recruitment of key personnel for their executive team, Agnes Li will serve as Senior Finance Controller.

Ms. Li is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Certified Management Accountant (CMA) with 15 years' experience in finance and accounting. She also has executive experience building and managing accounting departments. She is a leader in digital transformations using technologies such as Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Blockchain, Procure to Pay (P2P) systems and Machine Learning and now brings her expertise to the NetCents' Accounting Department.

The Executive team at NetCents is focused on our global recruitment strategy to bolster corporate talent and recourses. Agnes Li is the latest addition to NetCents as an outcome of this new process started mid last year.

NetCents Technology Inc., the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward- thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.



For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.net-cents.com or contact Investor Relations: investor@net-cents.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

NetCents Technology Inc.

"Clayton Moore"

Clayton Moore, CEO, Founder and Director

