In a short chat with pv magazine, Mohamed Saady Dweik, the head of technical services and product management for the MENA region at JinkoSolar, spoke about the potential of TOPCon tech in the Middle East and North Africa region. According to him, the global demand for TOPCon products may exceed that of PERC panels within three years.Mr Saady, JinkoSolar has been among the first big manufacturers betting on the TOPCon technology. Do you believe TOPCon products have now reached full commercial maturity in all markets? TOPCon modules have been available commercially for [a] few years and the main ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...