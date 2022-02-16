DJ Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MFEX LN) Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Feb-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 15-Feb-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 56.3871

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5620654

CODE: MFEX LN

ISIN: LU1646360971

