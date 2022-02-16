Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: DIGITAL WORKFORCE SERVICES OYJ: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS

NOTICE, FEBRUARY 16, 2022 SHARES DIGITAL WORKFORCE SERVICES OYJ: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS A total of 66,915 shares will be traded as old shares as of February 17, 2022 on First North Growth Market Finland. Identifiers of Digital Workforce Services Oyj's share: Trading code: DWF ISIN code: FI4000513015 Orderbook id: 241337 Number of shares: 11,086,938 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260