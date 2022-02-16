Anzeige
WKN: A3C9BU ISIN: FI4000513015 
Frankfurt
16.02.22
09:08 Uhr
5,570 Euro
+0,070
+1,27 %
GlobeNewswire
16.02.2022 | 09:53
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: DIGITAL WORKFORCE SERVICES OYJ: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS

NOTICE, FEBRUARY 16, 2022 SHARES

DIGITAL WORKFORCE SERVICES OYJ: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH OPTION RIGHTS

A total of 66,915 shares will be traded as old shares as of February 17, 2022
on First North Growth Market Finland. 

Identifiers of Digital Workforce Services Oyj's share:

Trading code: DWF
ISIN code: FI4000513015
Orderbook id: 241337
Number of shares: 11,086,938

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
