Lyxor Euro Government Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EART LN) Lyxor Euro Government Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Feb-2022 / 09:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 15-Feb-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 9.3936
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5168000
CODE: EART LN
ISIN: LU2356220926
ISIN: LU2356220926 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EART LN Sequence No.: 143394
