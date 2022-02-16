- (PLX AI) - Swedish Match shares rose 5% in morning trading after earnings topped expectations and momentum continued for ZYN volumes in the U.S.
- • Swedish Match Q4 earnings beat on revenue and profit
- • ZYN volumes were 48.2 million cans in the U.S., above consensus of 45.5 million cans
- • Importantly, ZYN velocity continued to increase in the quarter, and the market share of nicotine pouches was slightly up despite elevated competition, analysts at Bank of America said
- • Strong fundamentals for Swedish Match are not yet reflected in the share price, BofA said, reiterating a buy recommendation
