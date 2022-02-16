- (PLX AI) - Fraport shares were up 3.5% in Frankfurt after analysts at Bank of America upgraded the stock to buy from neutral.
- • Price target raised to EUR 75 from EUR 63
- • Fraport is set to emerge from the pandemic as a substantially more compelling airport operator, after significant cost-cutting, potential for tariff hikes and better visibility on its international portfolio, BofA said
- • In addition, earnings may recover faster than expected, BofA said
BANK OF AMERICA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de