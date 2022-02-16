With comparisons with a Covid-hit 2020 inevitably offering a string of positive numbers, there was also little to concern the board of the inverter and battery manufacturer from the returns generated in the last quarter.The latest set of numbers posted by SolarEdge again emphasized how well the Israeli inverter and energy storage company appears to have weathered the Covid-19 crisis, with CEO Zvi Lando reporting record revenues for the final three months of 2021 and the full year. The figures he was highlighting were $552 million of business in the October-to-December window - up 5% on the previous ...

