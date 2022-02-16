Leathwaite grows its Human Resources practice with key new hire

- Company secures strategic hire amid competitive global environment for talent to establish the Firm's continued growth across Commerce & Industry.

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leathwaite is proud to welcome Chris Smith. Based in London, Chris will co-lead Leathwaite's global HR practice, while also steering and accelerating the firm's strategy of ongoing diversification outside its core markets of financial & professional services.

Chris brings extensive global search and advisory experience across HR, Human Capital, and the Corporate Officers landscape, with a proven track record garnered in both leading global top-tier and boutique executive search and consulting firms. With human capital at the forefront of corporate strategy, never more so than in response to the global pandemic, Chris will continue to be a key partner to business leaders and CHROs seeking to ensure they have the very best talent at the top of their organisations.

Further, Chris will take a leadership role in steering Leathwaite's growth in a number of key industries. Leathwaite was founded in 1999 and has since established itself as the leading search firm for corporate functions, especially within financial and professional services. Leathwaite sees significant ongoing opportunity and demand to support clients across commerce & industry, which Chris will drive as a sector.

Tom Pemberton, Co-Head of UK & Ireland for Leathwaite comments, "We are delighted to welcome Chris to Leathwaite. The CHRO and HR leadership community have been critical partners to Leathwaite since our inception, and we look forward to Chris expanding & enhancing those bonds."

Andrew Wallace, Leathwaite's Managing Partner, added "Chris will be a wonderful addition to the Leathwaite team. We have experienced rapid growth in recent years across several commerce and industry markets and look forward to Chris driving that expansion in its next phase'.

About Leathwaite

Leathwaite is a global executive search and leadership talent advisory firm. Leathwaite is unique given its focus on senior level functional talent: CIO/CTO, CFO, HR, Risk and Compliance. Since establishing the business in 1999, Leathwaite has developed key global client partnerships across a range of industry sectors. The company is guided by one purpose: 'To Create Meaningful Change Through Exceptional People', which drives the internal culture of the business and helps to make Leathwaite a leader within this industry. More information: www.leathwaite.com.

