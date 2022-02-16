Clarivate Plc: Clarivate Opens Applications for the Eugene Garfield Award for Innovation in Citation Analysis 2022

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today opened applications for The Eugene Garfield Award, which recognizes early-career scientists working on innovative approaches in citation analysis. The award was launched in 2017 and has an unrestricted prize of $25,000.

As a part of the company's mission to advance diversity, inclusion, and equity, this year Clarivate is actively seeking submissions from researchers in emerging nations and especially from African, Middle Eastern, and Southeast and Western Asian countries.

As a pioneer in automated indexing and retrieval of information since 1955, Eugene Garfield (1925-2017) developed citation databases for science that changed how researchers search and assess the scholarly literature. Three decades before the invention of the World Wide Web Dr. Garfield connected the immense body of scientific knowledge in a network. With the creation of the first Science Citation Index, he unlocked the power of the citation-the connection between one discovery and another, which was quite literally a "Web of Science."

Now a Clarivate product, the Web of Science indexes the contents and the citation network of the world's premier scientific and scholarly journals, proceedings and books. It is the result of continuous evolution and innovation of the Science Citation Index, which Garfield introduced in 1964.

Gali Halevi, Director of the Institute for Scientific Information, which is part of Clarivate said: "In 2017 Clarivate established an award in Dr Garfield's name to recognize excellence in the advancement our understanding of research impact and innovation.

"Dr. Garfield's vision of supporting innovation in bibliometrics was unprecedented. He gave special attention to providing support to scientists who research and develop new analytical methodologies, indicators, and metrics to advance our understanding of how the world's most complex problems are solved. He was also a passionate supporter and mentor of many early career researchers across the world, and through the Garfield Award we hope to honor his legacy."

An award of $25,000 and access to Clarivate data will be granted to the applicant who demonstrates an innovative approach to scientific evaluation that will utilize either citation analysis or a combination of citation analysis and additional data sources. The Institute for Scientific Information is particularly interested in applications that relate to the research legacy of Dr Eugene Garfield, research integrity, research evaluation, diversity and inclusion and/or sustainability and innovation.

Deadline for applications is Friday July 1, 2022.

The award winner will be notified by September 1, 2022.

For more information, including Terms and Conditions and how to enter, please see the award page.

Dr Eugene Garfield developed numerous citation databases that have changed how scientists search and assess scholarly literature. These include the Web of Science, which indexes the contents and the citation network of the world's premier scientific and scholarly journals and proceedings, and Journal Citation Reports, which provide Journal Impact Factors and other citation metrics describing the influence of journals and how they are related to one another. These are just two of Garfield's unprecedented, valuable, and enduring legacies. Today, the Web of Science contains nearly 1.9 billion cited references and is trusted by more than 9,000 leading academic, corporate and government institutions and millions of researchers worldwide.

Dr. Garfield had many interests related to information science and technology, but one of the key threads across all of them is citation indexing and analysis and its impact on information retrieval, research assessment, and the study of the science of science. In particular, scientometrics shape the future of scientific discovery by helping governments, funding bodies and universities around the world assess the impact of their work and investments, enabling them to allocate funding accordingly. It can also provide researchers with insights regarding the impact of their research, and the wider field.

