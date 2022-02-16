

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices traded flat on Wednesday amid easing Russia-Ukraine tensions and U.S. rate-hike bets.



Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,854.86 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were virtually unchanged at $1,856.25.



A cautious undertone prevailed after Kyiv blamed Russia for a series of cyberattacks and U.S. President Joe Biden said the country had not verified the move on troop returning.



'It remains to be seen whether there is a Russian withdrawal . What we see is that they have increased the number of troops, and more troops are on the way,' NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters at the start of a two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.



As inflation worries mount, focus shifted to the U.S. macro data with the latest retail sales numbers for January as well as the latest FOMC minutes, due out later in the day.



Euro zone government bond yields rose, with Germany's 10-year government bond yield hitting a new high since December 2018, after two European Central Bank officials made the case for ending the ECB's bond-buying scheme.



Data showed earlier in the day that U.K. consumer price inflation accelerated at the fastest pace in nearly 30 years in January, boosting bets for a hike in interest rates for a third meeting in a row.



Consumer price inflation rose slightly to 5.5 percent in January from 5.4 percent in December. The rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 5.4 percent.







