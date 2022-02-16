Valmet Oyj: Valmet renewed its Sustainability360º Agenda

HELSINKI, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Valmet Oyj's press release on February 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EET

As part of its continuous renewal and development, Valmet has renewed its Sustainability360º Agenda, which has been the backbone for building the company's acknowledged sustainability work over the years. The new agenda includes environmental, social and governance (ESG) perspectives to sustainability and covers Valmet's entire value chain including the supply chain, own operations and the use phase of Valmet's technologies.

Concrete targets and action plans for all the main material topics

The renewed Sustainability360º Agenda is based on a comprehensive assessment and evaluation of the sustainability topics that are most material to Valmet's business and stakeholders within the company's value chain. All the main material topics have concrete targets and action plans integrated into the company's annual planning process. The main material topics are:

Environmental

Circularity

Climate

Environmental efficiency

Social

Engaged workplace

Health and safety

Corporate citizenship

Governance

Ethical business practices

Sustainable supply chain

Transparent reporting

Read more about the material topics at: www.valmet.com/sustainability360-agenda

"As a truly global company and a leading developer and provider of technologies and services to global pulp, paper and energy industries, Valmet has strongly focused on building sustainable business practices and contributing to a carbon neutral future. This renewed agenda creates a solid and comprehensive platform for continuing our sustainability work in the coming years," says Anu Salonsaari-Posti, SVP, Marketing, Communications and Sustainability at Valmet.

Long-term systematic sustainability work has brought concrete results

Valmet has consistently implemented its Sustainability360º Agenda through three-year action plans to take its sustainability performance forward. Valmet's excellent sustainability performance has been top rated in various prestigious sustainability indices globally and has positioned the company among the world's sustainability leaders. For example, Valmet is included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and has a top AAA rating in MSCI ESG rating.

"Thanks to our engaged teams and employees around the world, we have successfully made sustainability part of our daily work and integrated it to our business processes. This has created a solid foundation for Valmet's development as a sustainable workplace for our employees and a trusted partner for our customers and the local communities around the world. In the new agenda, we have a balanced approach to all environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects of sustainability, and our climate program introduced in 2021 is an integral part of this overall sustainability agenda," says Pasi Laine, President and CEO of Valmet.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Anu Salonsaari-Posti, SVP, Marketing, Communications, Sustainability and Corporate Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 50 453 4262

Laura Puustjärvi, Head of Sustainability, Valmet, tel. +358 50 337 4473

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2021 were approximately EUR 3.9 billion. Our more than 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-renewed-its-sustainability360_-agenda,c3507904