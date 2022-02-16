

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT):



Earnings: $147 million in Q4 vs. -$224 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.52 in Q4 vs. -$0.81 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $202 million or $0.72 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.74 per share Revenue: $1.84 billion in Q4 vs. $0.89 billion in the same period last year.



