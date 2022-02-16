- (PLX AI) - Wabtec Q4 EPS USD 1.02 vs. estimate USD 1.04.
- • Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.18 vs. estimate USD 1.17
- • Q4 sales USD 2,070 million vs. estimate USD 2,180 million
- • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 4.65-5.05
- • Outlook FY sales USD 8,300-8,600 million; consensus USD 8,464 million
- • CEO sees mixed market conditions improving throughout the year
- • Says well-positioned to deliver top-line growth, margin expansion and increased earnings in 2022
