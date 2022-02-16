DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR
DEALING DATE: 15/02/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 93.6865
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5812262
CODE: IMWRD
