

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wabtec Corporation (WAB) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $190 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $88 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Wabtec Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $221 million or $1.18 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $2.07 billion from $2.02 billion last year.



Wabtec Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $190 Mln. vs. $88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.02 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.17 -Revenue (Q4): $2.07 Bln vs. $2.02 Bln last year.



