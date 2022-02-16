Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Ruhe vor dem Börsensturm! „Tag X“ muss heftige Neubewertung auslösen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DYPC ISIN: US0213691035 Ticker-Symbol: 8A2 
Tradegate
14.02.22
10:33 Uhr
52,50 Euro
-2,00
-3,67 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,0054,5014:30
54,0054,5014:34
PR Newswire
16.02.2022 | 13:04
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Altair Engineering Acquires Cassini to Accelerate Development of Digital Thread Technology

Experienced technical team and robust technology will augment Altair One platform

TROY, Mich., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), acquired Cassini, a next-generation cloud native technology for Industry 4.0. With the acquisition, Altair deepens its expertise and strengthens its ability to offer digital thread solutions via the Altair One cloud platform.

Cassini home screen features action-based widgets, top search, quick access, and navigation panel.

A digital thread provides a 360-degree view of conceptualized product data, streamlines and accelerates new product development, and improves processes, creating a seamless experience between the digital and physical worlds.

"Led by visionary founder and industry veteran in both mechanical and electrical data management solutions, Raghuram Tera, Cassini brings innovative technology and an incredibly talented team to Altair," said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. "Upon integration, customers will have a comprehensive view of digital thread activities in the simulation portion of the PLM value chain, creating a differentiated journey and value for design engineers, simulation engineers, production engineers, engineering data scientists, and IT/ HPC administrators."

The ability to manage high fidelity system data of all types across engineering, quality, service, and more is critical to fully unlock the potential of AI-based simulations. Altair One's best-in-class top-down and bottom-up simulation data management capabilities coupled with Cassini's applications and technology will provide a closed loop product verification and validation platform.

"We are proud to have built a world-class unified cloud platform that simplifies and accelerates product development cycles and manages entire product lifecycles from concept to customer," said Raghuram Reddy Tera, Cassini. "Altair is a significant player in the PLM value chain and it's a natural and exciting opportunity for Cassini to join the Altair team."

Cassini is based in Hyderabad, India.

About Altair
Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world - all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

Media contacts


Altair Corporate

Altair Investor Relations

Jennifer Ristic

Monica Gould, The Blueshirt Group

+1.216.849.3109

+1 212.871.3927

corp-newsroom@altair.com

ir@altair.com



Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa


Evelyn Gebhardt


+49 7031 6208 0


emea-newsroom@altair.com


Altair

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1747440/Cassini_HomeScreen_Altair.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421069/Altair_Logo.jpg

ALTAIR ENGINEERING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.