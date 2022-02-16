- (PLX AI) - Grenke says BaFin Concludes Measures Following Special Audit.
- • Amount of additional own resources that Grenke must hold as a minimum was adjusted
- • Grenke capital requirement is now 10.5 percent compared to the previous 9 percent
- • Grenke subsidiary GRENKE BANK AG capital requirement at single-entity level is now 11.5 percent compared to 8.5 percent previously
- • Says growth in the portfolio the Company has planned for the 2022 financial year will not be affected by the additional capital surcharge
