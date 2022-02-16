Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Q4 2021 Presentation

Please find enclosed the presentation of Golden Ocean Group Limited's fourth quarter 2021 results for today's webcast / conference call at 16:00 CET.



Attend by Webcast:



Use to the follow link prior to the webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iws2axq5

Attend by Conference Call:

Applicable dial-in telephone numbers are as follows:

International Dial-In: +44 (0) 2071 92 8338 United Kingdom Toll Free: 08002796619 Norway Toll Free: 800 56 865 US Toll-Free: +1 877 870 9135

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID. The Conference ID is 8843228.

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can

be downloaded on www.goldenocean.bmand replay details will also be available at

this website.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment