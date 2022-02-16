Nutriband Inc.'s Patent, 'Abuse and Misuse Deterrent Transdermal System' Published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office Following Recent Issuance Notice

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)(NASDAQ:NTRBW), has announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has published its patent titled "Abuse and Misuse Deterrent Transdermal System" which is related to the Company's lead technology AVERSA.

US Patent 11,246,840 dated Feb 15, 2022 underpins 4P Therapeutics' abuse deterrent transdermal system, AVERSA, which uses taste aversion to address the primary routes of abuse for opioid based transdermal patches.

The company is incorporating the patent into its lead product candidate AVERSA Fentanyl for which it recently signed a feasibility agreement with Kindeva Drug Delivery.