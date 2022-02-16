

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC):



Earnings: -$257 million in Q4 vs. $1.03 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.21 in Q4 vs. $0.84 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Kraft Heinz Company reported adjusted earnings of $0.79 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.63 per share Revenue: $6.71 billion in Q4 vs. $6.94 billion in the same period last year.



