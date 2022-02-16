- (PLX AI) - Ørsted CEO Mads Nipper buys 949 shares for total of about DKK 650,000.
Ørsted A/S: Notification of managers' transactions
DJ Notification of managers' transactions
Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Notification of managers' transactions 16-Feb-2022 / 13:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS...
Ørsted CEO Buys Shares for DKK 650,000
|(PLX AI) - Ørsted CEO Mads Nipper buys 949 shares for total of about DKK 650,000.
