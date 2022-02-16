Renovigi is Brazil's second-largest system integrator and PV product distributor. The company currently operates two production units, in Itajaí, in the state of Santa Catarina; and in Louveira, in São Paulo, where it integrates complete photovoltaic systems which are then distributed among its more-than-9,000 accredited installers.Brazilian telecommunications company Intelbras has agreed to acquire Brazil's second-largest PV system integrator and product distributor, Renovigi, for BRL334 million ($64.7 million). "The company is one of the market leaders and recognized for its excellence in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...