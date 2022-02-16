- (PLX AI) - Vulcan Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 383 million vs. estimate USD 368 million.
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 1,720-1,820 million; consensus USD 1,775 million
- • Q4 revenues increased 37 percent to $1.606 billion, driven by the addition of U.S. Concrete (USCR) operations as well as strong growth in the Company's legacy aggregates business
- • CEO says demand and the pricing environment continue to strengthen -- we expect healthy growth in unit profitability again in 2022
- • Says expect recent pricing efforts to begin to mitigate higher liquid asphalt costs and lead to gross profit margin improvement beginning in the second half of 2022
